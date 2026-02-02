Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.5270. Approximately 29,291,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 30,537,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $16.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $26.50 price objective on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,225,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 347,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,030. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,705.40. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 426,679 shares of company stock worth $7,678,773 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,390.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

