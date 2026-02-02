Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 and last traded at GBX 70, with a volume of 652580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50.

Transense Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.37.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

