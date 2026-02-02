SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 239,570 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the December 31st total of 148,149 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 227,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 153.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. 37,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

