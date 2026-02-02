Strs Ohio Sells 14,857 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Docusign were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 5,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5,860.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 106.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,365.60. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $402,300.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,438.50. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,292 shares of company stock worth $5,374,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.54 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Docusign from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

