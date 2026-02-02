Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Sonos Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.35 on Monday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $287.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In related news, insider Edward P. Lazarus sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 423,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,161. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Conrad bought 62,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,515.51. The trade was a 25.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 65.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 222.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

