Financial Contrast: Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LPL Financial and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 7 10 1 2.67 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

LPL Financial currently has a consensus price target of $427.69, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given LPL Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Capital Financial.

This table compares LPL Financial and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 5.08% 35.99% 9.63% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LPL Financial and Capital Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $16.99 billion 1.72 $1.06 billion $11.01 33.11 Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Capital Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance. The company also provides fee-based platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market products; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

