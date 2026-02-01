Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,438 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 65,113 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of EDZ stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $28.08. 620,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $115.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.71% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (EDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDZ was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

