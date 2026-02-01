Fei USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $25.38 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004210 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,677,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,125 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,677,713.37436767 with 3,422,125.05872398 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00047807 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $28,241.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

