Bitkub Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $390.99 Thousand (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $100.28 million and approximately $390.99 thousand worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,850,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.kubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @kubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

