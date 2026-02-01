Bluzelle Tops One Day Volume of $883.52 Thousand (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $7.37 million and $883.52 thousand worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,994.68 or 0.99364228 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Bluzelle Profile
Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,151,676 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bluzelle
