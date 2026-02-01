Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.77 Million (WRSETH)

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,480.58 or 0.03201278 BTC on major exchanges. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $4.01 thousand worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,994.68 or 0.99364228 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was first traded on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 1,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,550 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is kelpdao.xyz/defi. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 1,420.25940939 with 5,549.59255874 in circulation. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,594.51782412 USD and is down -10.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $35.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.