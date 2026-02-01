Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.84 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $8.74 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,536.94 or 0.99015065 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,962,219,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,929,968,213 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
