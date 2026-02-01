Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $21.45 million and $89.05 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000922 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

