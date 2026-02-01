DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.38 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $108.51 million and $5.38 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78,062.92 or 1.00240381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was first traded on April 18th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @the_dog_of_btc. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00114211 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $5,675,396.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

