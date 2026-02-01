Keybank National Association OH Sells 23,237 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,237 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

