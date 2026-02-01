Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.10.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $164.48. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 105.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

