Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at $324,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $432.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

Insulet Trading Up 0.3%

PODD stock opened at $255.81 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average is $309.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.