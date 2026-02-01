SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SharkNinja from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $140.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $129.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 169.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $656,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

