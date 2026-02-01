Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Synaptogenix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAOX opened at $4.27 on Friday. Synaptogenix has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University.

