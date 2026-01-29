Crumly & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF comprises 2.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,157,000. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,627,000. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 243.4% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 110,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 249,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

