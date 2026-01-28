GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,504 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 1,514,630 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOVX shares. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
NASDAQ GOVX remained flat at $2.84 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,457. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $51.75.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($7.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by ($1.75). GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 403.88% and a negative return on equity of 489.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases. Leveraging a proprietary Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector platform, GeoVax aims to induce robust and durable immune responses by expressing virus-like particles (VLPs) in vaccinated individuals. The company’s pipeline encompasses vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola, Lassa, Zika, MERS and emerging coronaviruses, reflecting a commitment to addressing high-priority global public health threats.
The cornerstone of GeoVax’s technology is its MVA-VLP platform, which combines the safety profile of a non-replicating poxvirus vector with the potent antigen presentation of VLPs.
