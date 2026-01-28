Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 27828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $751.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 72,054 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 126,092 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 206.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after buying an additional 705,543 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 735,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,356,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 449,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 187,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

