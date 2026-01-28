Analyzing Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Foxtons Group and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield 2.23% 14.69% 3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Foxtons Group has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Foxtons Group and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 6 0 2.60

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foxtons Group and Cushman & Wakefield”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $209.49 million 0.72 $17.89 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $10.00 billion 0.38 $131.30 million $0.96 17.25

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Foxtons Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

