LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LendingClub also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.390 EPS.
LendingClub Stock Down 5.9%
LendingClub stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.08.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.88 million. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.
Insider Transactions at LendingClub
In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $46,533.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,060.19. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LendingClub News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting LendingClub this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance raised: LendingClub set full?year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.65–$1.80, well above Street consensus (~$1.44), signaling management expects continued profitability improvement and driving longer?term upside expectations. PR Newswire: LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 profitability beat and strong year?over?year gains: GAAP diluted EPS of $0.35 (up ~338% YoY) roughly matched or slightly beat some estimates, revenue and originations grew strongly (revenue +23%, originations +40%), and operating/net income rose substantially — supporting the narrative of accelerating margin recovery. Zacks: LC Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance in line: Management gave Q1 EPS guidance of $0.34–$0.39 (consensus ~ $0.34), so near?term guidance is largely in line with expectations — removes some near?term upside surprise but supports FY guidance. Quarterly Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Board and risk leadership transitions announced: The company disclosed board/risk leadership changes (details in the release), which are operationally notable but not yet clearly payoff?positive or negative for near?term earnings. TipRanks: Board and Risk Leadership Transitions
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed revenue signals and timing of expectations: some data providers flagged revenue as below a higher street estimate (~$270.1M), creating confusion and prompting after?hours selling despite overall revenue growth; such mismatches can trigger short?term downside. QuiverQuant: LC Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest and notable insider selling: short interest grew ~22.7% in January (now ~3.7% of shares), and recent insider sales have been reported — both can amplify downward pressure and volatility after earnings. QuiverQuant: Insider & Short Interest Details
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,960,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,861 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 12.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 226,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 233,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 830,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 163,310 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.
Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.
