Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $34.8840, with a volume of 336592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPTA. Roth Mkm set a $32.00 price target on Perpetua Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 0.03.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $268,167.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,862.46. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Mcleod Sternhell sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $268,922.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,828. This represents a 34.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,188 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 811,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

