Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Trading 21.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 42.90. 110,620,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,452% from the average session volume of 7,127,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.40.

The stock has a market cap of £150.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.58.

Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ.

