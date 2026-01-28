Insider Selling: ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells 8,114 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,992.95. This trade represents a 13.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. 1,564,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 277.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $10,084,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1,000.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.