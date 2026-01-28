Keelan Adamson Sells 22,846 Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) CEO Keelan Adamson sold 22,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $114,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,280,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,345. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $293,435.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Keelan Adamson sold 57,968 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $260,856.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Keelan Adamson sold 8,469 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $38,110.50.

RIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. 40,899,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,956,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Transocean had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on Transocean in a report on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 90,378 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,634 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Transocean by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

