Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) COO Sells 2,808 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) COO Kyle Owen Mooney sold 2,808 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $63,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,072.69. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 292,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.62%.The firm had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 39.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23,655.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $25.50 price objective on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

