Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,939,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,502,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.92 and a 200-day moving average of $406.46. Tesla has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Tesla by 214.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,100,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,531,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,265,152,000 after buying an additional 694,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,083,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $926,491,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. CICC Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

