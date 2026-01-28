Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.
Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,939,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,502,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.92 and a 200-day moving average of $406.46. Tesla has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83.
In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. CICC Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.77.
- Positive Sentiment: Topped Q4 estimates — Tesla reported adjusted EPS of $0.50 (above estimates) and quarterly revenue of ~$24.9B with improved margins, which helped calm near-term investor concerns and underpins the stock’s intraday strength. Tesla revenue beats estimates despite weaker vehicle deliveries
- Positive Sentiment: AI & robotics narrative remains a tailwind — Wall Street continues to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi/FSD and Optimus robotics potential as longer?term value drivers that can justify premium valuation even amid weaker auto sales. Tesla Profit Slumps, but Investors May Not Care
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla invested $2B in Elon Musk’s xAI — the company says the deal was on market terms; the move signals a strategic bet on internal AI synergies but raises questions about capital allocation and potential governance/optics given Musk’s control. Tesla to invest $2 billion in xAI, Elon Musk’s OpenAI competitor
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto write?down was a one?off — Tesla recorded a $239M after?tax impairment on its Bitcoin holdings; it dents headline results but is non?operational and unlikely to change the core auto/energy outlook. Tesla Reports $239 Million Loss on Bitcoin Holdings in Q4 2025
- Negative Sentiment: First annual revenue decline and falling deliveries — 2025 marked Tesla’s first full?year revenue drop and Q4 revenue fell ~3% YoY; weaker vehicle deliveries and the loss of market share to competitors are the main near?term headwinds. Tesla suffers first annual drop in revenue in 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Brand and regional pressure — Tesla’s brand value slipped and competition (notably BYD in Europe/China) and political/backlash risks tied to CEO activity are weighing on sales momentum and investor sentiment. Tesla Sales and Profits Drop, but EV Maker Still Beats Wall Street Expectations
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
