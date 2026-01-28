SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $726.47 Thousand (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SALT has a total market cap of $726.47 thousand and approximately $401.51 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00604361 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $359.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.