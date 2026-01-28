Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Fujitsu Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $26.22. 49,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fujitsu has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Featured Stories

