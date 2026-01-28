Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,837 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 612,170 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 836,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 836,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 313,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,382. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,477 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,303,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,253,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,741,000 after purchasing an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

