Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 726 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.1%
FMET stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.
