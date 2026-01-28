Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 726 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FMET stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:FMET Free Report ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.