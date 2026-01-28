Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 14.1% – What’s Next?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 2,356,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,553,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Key Headlines Impacting Oroco Resource

Here are the key news stories impacting Oroco Resource this week:

Positive Sentiment: The article highlights conference updates on the Santo Tomas copper-gold project that refreshed investor focus on project scale and potential upside, driving a re-evaluation of Oroco’s valuation and near-term catalysts. A Look At Oroco Resource (TSXV:OCO) Valuation After Santo Tomas Updates At Industry Conference

Context: Oroco has a market capitalization of about C$237M, negative P/E (loss-making), a beta near zero, and is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages—technicals and fundamentals that investors will weigh alongside any project re-rating.

Oroco Resource Trading Up 14.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Featured Stories

