Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Orix Corp Ads $IX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Orix Corp Ads by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 46,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 6.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Orix Corp Ads Price Performance

IX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 8,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Orix Corp Ads has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Orix Corp Ads

About Orix Corp Ads

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.