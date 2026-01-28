VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Takes $14.01 Million Position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF $BFRZ

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BFRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 527,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,000. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF Price Performance

BFRZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,539. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

About Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide limited upside potential while seeking to limit losses to 3 percent, as measured at the end of one-year periods. The fund holds US large-cap stocks and exchange-traded options contracts. BFRZ was launched on May 12, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

