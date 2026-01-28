Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. Wall Street Zen lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Navient Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.29. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Navient had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 77.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 438,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company’s core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

