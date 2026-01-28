Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 1,427,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,142,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

