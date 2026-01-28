VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.3% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $200,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 186,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,568. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

