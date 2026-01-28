Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Acquires Shares of 11,170 MSCI Inc $MSCI

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000. MSCI makes up approximately 3.7% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 35.3% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $24.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.36. 104,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,249. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $618.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $570.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.28.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,450. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,227,829.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 335,069 shares in the company, valued at $179,653,945.73. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.13.

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

