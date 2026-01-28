Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 847,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,002,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 guide — UPS posted $24.5B in Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates; it guided 2026 revenue to $89.7B, above Street consensus, driven by stronger international margins and higher-yield package mix. This is the main driver lifting the stock. Article Title

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 guide — UPS posted $24.5B in Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates; it guided 2026 revenue to $89.7B, above Street consensus, driven by stronger international margins and higher-yield package mix. This is the main driver lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Higher, reliable cash return — UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share (annualized yield ~6.1%), ex-dividend Feb. 17, supporting income-focused investor demand and providing a valuation floor relative to peers.

Higher, reliable cash return — UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share (annualized yield ~6.1%), ex-dividend Feb. 17, supporting income-focused investor demand and providing a valuation floor relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional tone turning constructive — MarketBeat and other outlets note institutional accumulation, analyst upgrades and a narrative that UPS is transitioning to higher-margin, targeted growth areas, which reinforces the post-earnings rally. Article Title

Analyst/institutional tone turning constructive — MarketBeat and other outlets note institutional accumulation, analyst upgrades and a narrative that UPS is transitioning to higher-margin, targeted growth areas, which reinforces the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a notable uptick in call buying (about 63,994 calls) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the beat/guidance.

Unusual options activity — a notable uptick in call buying (about 63,994 calls) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the beat/guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic shift in volume mix — UPS is deliberately reducing low-margin Amazon volume and refocusing on healthcare, cross-border and B2B, which should improve long-term mix but may depress near-term top-line growth during the transition. Article Title

Strategic shift in volume mix — UPS is deliberately reducing low-margin Amazon volume and refocusing on healthcare, cross-border and B2B, which should improve long-term mix but may depress near-term top-line growth during the transition. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 included notable one-time charges — GAAP results reflect charges (aircraft retirement etc.) that reduced headline EPS; adjusted results beat, so investors must judge how recurring benefits offset one-offs. Article Title

Q4 included notable one-time charges — GAAP results reflect charges (aircraft retirement etc.) that reduced headline EPS; adjusted results beat, so investors must judge how recurring benefits offset one-offs. Negative Sentiment: Large job cuts and restructuring risk — UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational roles in 2026 (on top of ~48,000 cuts in 2025) as it unwinds work for Amazon and retools its network; this underscores the cost and execution risk of the separation and could pressure operations and near-term sentiment. Article Title

Large job cuts and restructuring risk — UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational roles in 2026 (on top of ~48,000 cuts in 2025) as it unwinds work for Amazon and retools its network; this underscores the cost and execution risk of the separation and could pressure operations and near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Scale and execution questions remain — repeated large layoffs and the Amazon unwind highlight structural challenges; if volume declines or execution slips, margins and growth could be weaker than management expects.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.