Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Releases Earnings Results

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.03%.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FDBC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D&D Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Brian J. Cali purchased 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $86,819.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 417,771 shares in the company, valued at $18,590,809.50. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,289.50. This represents a 1.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

