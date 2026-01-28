Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. National Bankshares set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This trade represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

