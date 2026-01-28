Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $113,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,451,223,000 after buying an additional 182,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after buying an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after acquiring an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total value of $58,229.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,402,696. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.41.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $609.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $561.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.67. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

