Immutable X (IMX) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $464.97 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,988,972,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

