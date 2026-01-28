Popcat (SOL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.27 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $73.41 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.07521497 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $11,983,400.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

