Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 112,486 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,632,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $98,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

