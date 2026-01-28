Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

FLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.67.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.32. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $2,271,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,022,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,113,270.60. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 103.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread, Mrs.

