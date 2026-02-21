King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,279 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $228.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $229.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. TD Securities set a $251.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Featured Articles

